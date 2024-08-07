Administrative paralysis grips Secretariat as many top officials absent after govt's fall

The fall of the Awami League-led government following the mass student protests has led to significant disruptions within the country's administrative framework. Key ministry and department secretaries have ceased attending office, causing a near standstill in the Bangladesh Secretariat's operations.

In the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's resignation, influential officials, including the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, have gone into hiding. Many have switched off their phones and cut off communication with their offices, leaving their subordinates without guidance. This has led to a breakdown in the chain of command and a sense of leaderlessness within the administration.

Since Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on 5 August, a tense atmosphere has prevailed in the Secretariat. No police officers were visible, with the army now handling security duties.

A visit to the Secretariat today (7 August) revealed a significantly reduced presence compared to usual days. Many officials and employees affiliated with the Awami League did not attend, while those aligned with the BNP were seen regrouping. Meanwhile, employees who had been denied promotions distributed sweets to celebrate the government's fall.

Sheikh Hasina's resignation, prompted by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's 'Long March to Dhaka' on August 5, triggered an exodus of top officials.

Notably, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Tofazzel Hossain Miah has been unreachable. It remains unclear whether he is still in the country. Similarly, the whereabouts of the Prime Minister's Office Secretary, Mohammad Salahuddin, are unknown.

Many key secretaries are not attending their offices. Public Security Division Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam and Senior Secretary of the Security Services Division Md. Mashiur Rahman were both absent.

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter has not been in office for the past two days. Land Secretary Khalilur Rahman, who attended on Monday, was absent on Tuesday.

Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Kamrul Hasan was present on Tuesday but did not report to the office by noon on Wednesday, although his staff expected him to arrive later. Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md. Humayun Kabir Khandaker and Food Secretary Md. Ismail Hossain have been consistent in their attendance.

About one hundred employees who had been denied promotions gathered at the Ministry of Public Administration's library by noon. They compiled a list of their grievances and proceeded to the office of Joint Secretary (Administration) Ripon Chakma, chanting slogans when they could not find him. They later reconvened for further discussions.

President of the promotion-deprived employees, ABM Al Amin, told UNB, "We demand our promotions by today. During the Awami League government, many who joined after us were promoted before us. We have faced discrimination for too long."