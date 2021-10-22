Administration’s silence creates crisis: Hindu Mohajote

Leaders of Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote (BJHM) said that the silence of the administration has created a deep crisis after attacks on temples and houses of Hindu community in different areas of the country.



These incidents could have been avoided if the administration had its willingness, they alleged from a protest rally in front of the National Press Club on Friday demanding justice for communal attacks.



The fundamentalist group is still hiding inside the administration. Today's situation has been created due to the government's flexible policy on the issue of persecution of minorities for a long time, said the leaders.



They also said that the present government is not cordial in stopping the torture on minorities.



Sudhanshu Chandra Biswas, acting president of the BJHM, said, "The government's reconciliation procession with the Hindu community seven days after the incident is nothing but a mockery."



"Bring the attackers under justice first, then a reconciliation procession can be held."



Shyamal Kumar Roy, chief coordinator of the platform, said that the attackers are creating pressure on Hindus to leave the country. And the supporters of ruling party are helping them.



"In this context, Hindu temples, houses, women and lands have become their targets," he said.



At the protest rally, the Hindu Mohajote leaders demanded that all temples and houses damaged in the attack have to be reconstructed at government expense.



Spokespeman of the platform Palash Kanti Dey announced protest programmes for Saturday during today's event.



The programmes include sit-in protest at Sahabag from 6 am to 12 noon. At the same time, sit-in protest will be held on important roads of 64 districts.

Communal tensions swept Cumilla as police recovered a copy of the Quran from a puja mandap in the Nanuar Dighi area on 13 October.

Perpetrators vandalised the mandap over the reported besmirching of the holy scripture, and violence on Hindu communities subsequently erupted in several districts, including Chandpur, Noakhali, Chattogram and Rangpur, leaving at least six dead and many injured. Zealots vandalised Hindu temples and set houses and businesses of the religious community on fire.

