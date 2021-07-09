Administration sends 40 human hauler drivers home with food aid instead of fine in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 01:34 pm

Ignoring the ongoing lockdown restrictions, 40 human haulers (locally named as tomtom) drivers took to the streets in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, in search of a livelihood.

However, Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mamunur Rashid handed over emergency food aid to the tomtom drivers and sent them home at the initiative of Ukhia Upazila administration instead of fine or punishment.

The deputy commissioner requested the drivers not to leave the house due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and suggested them to call 333 if they need food.

Mamunur Rashid said "the government was providing assistance to unemployed people besides implementing restrictions. This emergency assistance is being given to the people who need help in 21 categories".

Ukhia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nizam Uddin Ahmed said, "We have provided necessary food items to the arrested tomtom drivers for humanitarian reasons. 100 people in the upazila have been provided food aid as there is no food in their homes".

A total of Tk 1.76 lakh has been fined from 1-7 July in 122 cases in Ukhia upazila and sentenced three people to imprisonment for disobeying health rules and violating lockdown restrictions.

