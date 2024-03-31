Adjust bus fare in line with fuel price reduction: Passengers' Welfare Association

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 09:55 pm

Vehicles on Dhaka streets. File photo: TBS
Vehicles on Dhaka streets. File photo: TBS

The Passengers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh has called for a reduction in bus and goods transportation fares to align with the decrease in fuel prices.

Despite two reductions in fuel prices, the government has yet to take any steps to lower bus and freight transport fares, the association Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said in a statement issued today (31 March).

The government today reduced fuel oil prices for April 2024 under the automatic fuel oil pricing system aligned with the international market that came into effect this month.

"Prior to this, despite a Tk3 reduction in the price of fuel, bus fares were only reduced by Tk0.03. Although the bus fares were revised, passengers did not benefit from this marginal reduction of 3 paisa," Mozammel said.

Under such circumstances, he urged for an immediate reduction in bus, launch, and goods transportation fares as part of the fuel price reduction measures.

