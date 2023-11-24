Adil, Mehdi elected BIP president, secretary

Adil Muhammad Khan and Sheikh Muhammad Mehdi Ahsan have been elected president and general secretary respectively of Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP).

The 16th Executive Council (2024-2025) Election 2023 of BIP was held at its office in Dhaka on Friday (24 November).

Syed Shahriar Amin and Md Shafiq-ur Rahman have been elected vice president 1 and vice president 2 respectively.

Also, Tamjidul Islam was elected as joint editor, Md Mosleh Uddin Hasan as treasurer, Tamanna Binte Rahman as board member (professional affairs), Uswatun Mahera Khushi as board member (academic affairs), Hosne Ara as board member (research and publication), Md Abu Naim Sohag as board member (national and international liaison) and Md Fahim Abedin as board member (membership affairs).