Address climate change as child rights issue: 1m Bangladeshi children urge

One million Bangladeshi children worked for the Declaration that came ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Conference slated to begin on 31 October in Glasgow (UK).

Highlighting the need for urgent action, Bangladeshi children called on national leaders to address climate change as a child rights issue. They urged decision makers to involve children in finding solutions to the climate crisis.

The call was made on Wednesday in a statement termed 'The Bangladeshi Children's Climate Declaration', that was handed over to Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury during a ceremony arranged by Unicef at the capital's National Parliament.

"Climate change is threatening our survival, well-being and future. We are asking you to stand up for the children in this country and do more to fight climate change," urged 13-year-old Arisha and she handed over the declaration on behalf of the over one million Bangladeshi children who worked for the Declaration, that came ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Conference slated to begin on 31 October in Glasgow (UK).

Thanking the one million children and UNICEF for bringing children and decision makers together, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said, this bridging is important as the climate change topic is big, comprehensive and all engrossing.

Listening to our children is the ideal way that will help us shape a better future for them, she added while addressing as the chief guest of the event.

"Government is committed to uphold the rights of children and address climate change,'' said Shahab Uddin, minister of environment, forest and climate change.

We will continue working with children and try to ensure a better, safer, greener Bangladesh, added Shahab Uddin, also a Bangladesh delegate to COP26.

UNICEF estimates that nearly 20 million children in Bangladesh bear the brunt of climate change every day. Children are victims of extreme weather, floods, river erosion, sea level rise, and other environmental shocks driven by climate change. Millions of children are trapped in exploitative child labour, child marriage, and trafficking.

