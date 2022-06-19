Additional Tk1 cr allotted for Sylhet, Sunamganj flood victims 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 June, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 07:37 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The government has allocated another Tk1 crore for Sylhet and Sunamganj districts to distribute as humanitarian aid to the victims of various natural calamities including floods.

Relief and Disaster Management Ministry on Sunday (19 June) allocated Tk50 lakh for Sylhet and Tk50 lakh for Sunamganj, said a press release. 

Earlier from 17 May to 18 June 1720 metric tons of rice, Tk2,76,00,000 and 58,000 packets of dried and other food items have been distributed in favour of the deputy commissioners as humanitarian assistance in the recent floods in 11 districts of the country.

 

