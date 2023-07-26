Additional police deployed in front of BNP office at Nayapaltan with riot car, water cannons

More than a hundred police personnel have been deployed at Nayapaltan in the capital after a number of leaders and activists of the BNP started gathering in the area on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Thursday's rally.

The police have also stationed two water cannons and a riot car in front of the BNP office at Nayapaltan.

Meanwhile, most of the BNP leaders and activists left the Nayapaltan area. According to sources, senior leaders ordered them to leave the area, fearing that the law enforcers may arrest them.

Golam Ruhani, assistant commissioner of Motijheel zone of DMP, told The Business Standard that the Nayapaltan area is almost empty now.

"Most of the BNP men and activists left the area after police requested them to leave as DMP hasn't allowed the party to hold rally on roads," he said.