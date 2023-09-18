Additional attorney general SM Munir becomes acting attorney general

Bangladesh

BSS
18 September, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 04:54 pm

Additional attorney general SM Munir becomes acting attorney general

Attorney General's office sources said that incumbent Attorney General AM Amin Uddin will be visiting England till 30 September.

BSS
18 September, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 04:54 pm
Acting Attorney General SM Munir. File Photo: BSS
Acting Attorney General SM Munir. File Photo: BSS

Senior Additional Attorney General SM Munir has been appointed as acting Attorney General till 1 October.

Attorney General's office sources said that incumbent Attorney General AM Amin Uddin will be visiting England till 30 September.

At this time Additional Attorney General SM Munir will perform the duties of attorney general.

On 1 September 2020, the government appointed former secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association and senior lawyer SM Munir as additional attorney general.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

46m | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

6h | TBS Stories
What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

1d | TBS World