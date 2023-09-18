Additional attorney general SM Munir becomes acting attorney general

Senior Additional Attorney General SM Munir has been appointed as acting Attorney General till 1 October.

Attorney General's office sources said that incumbent Attorney General AM Amin Uddin will be visiting England till 30 September.

At this time Additional Attorney General SM Munir will perform the duties of attorney general.

On 1 September 2020, the government appointed former secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association and senior lawyer SM Munir as additional attorney general.