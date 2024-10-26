ADC admits 'failure' to prevent muggings in Mohammadpur, seeks cooperation of students-public

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Tejgaon Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ziaul Haque talks to students and leaders of various social organisations at Mohammadpur Police Station on 26 October 2024. Photo: TBS

A group of students and leaders of various social organisations today (26 October) gave the police 72 hours to address the rising incidents of mugging in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

They went to Mohammadpur Police Station this evening and raised the issue of "police inaction" with Dhaka Metropolitan Police Tejgaon Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ziaul Haque.

Acknowledging police failure, ADC Zia said, "My police station is always short on manpower. There is also a shortage of vehicles.

"But these cannot be excuses. Since I wear this [police] uniform, it is my duty to protect you. Yes, I admit, I failed at that."

The additional deputy commissioner sought the cooperation of the students and public in this regard.

The student-people representatives agreed to cooperate and gave the police 72 hours to bring the situation under control in the area.