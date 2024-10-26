ADC admits 'failure' to prevent muggings in Mohammadpur, seeks cooperation of students-public

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 12:16 am

Related News

ADC admits 'failure' to prevent muggings in Mohammadpur, seeks cooperation of students-public

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 12:16 am
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Tejgaon Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ziaul Haque talks to students and leaders of various social organisations at Mohammadpur Police Station on 26 October 2024. Photo: TBS
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Tejgaon Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ziaul Haque talks to students and leaders of various social organisations at Mohammadpur Police Station on 26 October 2024. Photo: TBS

A group of students and leaders of various social organisations today (26 October) gave the police 72 hours to address the rising incidents of mugging in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

They went to Mohammadpur Police Station this evening and raised the issue of "police inaction" with Dhaka Metropolitan Police Tejgaon Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ziaul Haque.

Acknowledging police failure, ADC Zia said, "My police station is always short on manpower. There is also a shortage of vehicles.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"But these cannot be excuses. Since I wear this [police] uniform, it is my duty to protect you. Yes, I admit, I failed at that."

The additional deputy commissioner sought the cooperation of the students and public in this regard.

The student-people representatives agreed to cooperate and gave the police 72 hours to bring the situation under control in the area.

Top News

mugging / Mohammadpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

15h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

6h | Videos
MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

6h | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

7h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

8h | Videos