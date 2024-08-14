ADB vows continued support for Bangladesh under interim govt

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 07:28 pm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Bangladesh's development, even as the country navigates a period of interim governance.

In a statement today (14 August), an ADB spokesperson emphasised the bank's long-standing partnership with Bangladesh and its dedication to assisting the nation in achieving its sustainable development goals.

The spokesperson highlighted the importance of public sector management and governance, especially in the context of recent events.

ADB pledged to collaborate with the interim government to bolster fiscal sustainability, encourage private sector growth, and address the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

To foster private sector development, ADB intends to work closely with the interim government to streamline bureaucratic processes and reduce the cost of doing business in Bangladesh.

Recognising the escalating impacts of climate change, the bank will assist the government in developing a comprehensive climate action plan, including investments in renewable energy and other eco-friendly initiatives.

Since its partnership began in 1973, ADB has provided Bangladesh with $31.8 billion in loans, grants, and technical assistance for various development projects.

ADB also expressed its optimism about continuing this collaboration with the interim government to drive progress and improve the lives of the Bangladeshi people.

