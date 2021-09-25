ADB approves US $250mn loan for economic recovery programme in Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved a USD250 million policy-based loan to support Bangladesh's economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first sub-programme of the programmatic USD500 million Sustainable Economic Recovery Program.

The objective of the Sustainable Economic Recovery Programne is to facilitate rapid and sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, generate employment, and expand economic activities for micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses. This will be pursued through policy reforms that will create fiscal space to enhance public expenditure and support the recovery and growth of cottage, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (CMSMEs), reported ADB.

The loan will support the government's planned public investment in education, health, social protection, and infrastructure and help to stimulate economic activities and economic recovery. It is also aligned with the core objectives of the country's Eighth Five-Year Plan and supports the aspiration of Bangladesh to become an upper middle-income country by 2031.

"The fiscal space created under the program will allow the government to prioritize expenditures and upscale investment in social and economic infrastructure," said ADB Principal Financial Management Specialist Srinivasan Janardanam. "The program is expected to increase the efficiency in public investment management and create a favourable environment for access to credit, particularly for the poor and vulnerable."

To promote fiscal sustainability, the program will help the government address two key constraints to public investments in critically needed physical and social infrastructure. These are low domestic resource mobilization and inefficient use of public resources. The program aims to expand the tax base, improve compliance and strengthen enforcement, rationalize tax exemptions, and modernize tax administration.

ADB's support coincides with the finalisation of Bangladesh's Eighth Five-Year Plan and the launch of the new ADB country partnership strategy for Bangladesh, 2021–2025. The policy-based loan programme reaffirms ADB's commitment to the Bangladesh economy.