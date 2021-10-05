ADB appoints new country director for Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
05 October, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 02:11 pm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Edimon Ginting as its new country director for Bangladesh. Photo/Courtesy
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Edimon Ginting as its new country director for Bangladesh.

Ginting assumed office today. He succeeds Manmohan Parkash who recently joined ADB's South Asia Department as Deputy Director General, said a press release. 

He will lead ADB's operations in Bangladesh and policy dialogue with the government, development partners, and other stakeholders. He will oversee the implementation of ADB's upcoming country partnership strategy for Bangladesh, 2021–2025, which focuses on a rapid socioeconomic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting competitiveness by improving infrastructure for private sector-led development, promoting green growth and climate resilience, and strengthening human capital and social protection, among others.

 "Ginting brings strong strategic leadership skills as ADB's Country Director for Bangladesh in helping the country to reduce poverty and promote inclusive, sustainable, and climate resilient socioeconomic development," said ADB Director General for South Asia Kenichi Yokoyama. 

"The ADB team led by Ginting will further widen and deepen the strong Bangladesh–ADB partnership by managing the sovereign, private sector, and knowledge operations effectively."

"I look forward to working closely with the government and the people of Bangladesh to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, restore high economic growth, and achieve the country's development goals, including becoming an upper middle-income country in 2031 and a developed nation in 2041,"

Ginting said. "Inclusive, climate-resilient, and environment-friendly development will be pursued in close collaboration with the government and development partners to promote a more harmonious and sustainable growth process in the country."

Ginting has 22 years of professional experience, including about 14 years in ADB. Prior to joining ADB, he worked as Economist at the International Monetary Fund in the United States and as an Advisor to the Budget Committee of the Indonesian Parliament. He joined ADB in 2007 as an Economist and held a series of senior positions, including Senior Country Economist and Deputy Country Director at ADB's Indonesia Resident Mission, and Director for Economic Analysis and Operational Support Division at ADB headquarters. Mr. Ginting has been working as the Deputy Director General for ADB's Economic Research and Regional Cooperation Department since 2018.

Ginting, a national of Indonesia, holds a doctorate degree in economics from Monash University, Australia. He also holds a master's degree in economics from Thammasat University, Thailand and a bachelor's degree in economics and development studies from Gadjah Mada University, Indonesia.

Since joining ADB in 1973, Bangladesh received over $45 billion in loans and grants, including cofinancing. ADB's priority areas for support in Bangladesh include energy, transport, urban infrastructure and water supply and sanitation, education, agriculture and natural resources, and finance sectors. As of October 2021, ADB's Bangladesh portfolio includes 52 projects worth around $12.7 billion.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

