Adarsha Bidya Niketon becomes champion of Sheikh Russel football tournament 

Adarsha Bidya Niketon, Manikdi becomes champion of Sheikh Russel memorial inter-school football tournament 2021.

Bangladesh International School was the runner up of the tournament.

Total 10 schools in Dhaka took part in the football tournament organised by Bangladesh Army, said an ISPR press release.

The concluding ceremony of the tournament was held on Adamjee Cantonment Public School ground on Monday.

Lt General Md Saiful Alam, quarter master general, was present on the occasion as the chief guest and handed over the prizes to the winners.

The football tournament was organised as part of the celebration of Sheikh Russel Day 2021.