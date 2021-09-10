Adamjee Cantonment school student killed in city road crash

A student of Adamjee Cantonment Public School was killed after being hit by a private car in ECB Chattar area of capital's Mirpur area on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shanto Hasan, student of class X of the school and son of Mostafa Kamal, resident of Manikdi area.

After the incident, his classmates took position on the road in the area, halting vehicular movement of the road for some time.

Cantonment Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Shahan Haque said the accident took place around 9pm when the reckless speeding private car hit Shanto when he was crossing the road, leaving dead on the spot.

After the incident, Locals seized the car.

However, the driver of the vehicle escaped the scene.

Hearing death news, Shanto's classmates gathered in the area and blocked road.

They demanded immediate arrest of the accused driver.

Later, following assurance from police, the agitated students cleared the road.

However, they threatened for stronger movement until arrest of accused driver.

