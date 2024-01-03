Adam Tamizi Haque taken to rehab again for mental health treatment: DB

Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque has once again been taken to a rehab centre for mental health treatment, said Harun-Or-Rashid, chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

"After admitting him to rehab, the court was told that his slurred speech made DB think he needed treatment. Later, he was sent to the National Mental Hospital for treatment on the orders of the court," Harun told reporters at the DB office in Dhaka on Wednesday (3 January).

"A board of nine expert doctors was constituted in the mental hospital. The board said he [Tamizi] is still not mentally stable and needs to be sent to rehab again for further treatment," he added.

The DB chief also said, "He [Tamizi] was writing various things on social media. Due to which a case was filed against him in Dakshinkhan police station. He was arrested for questioning in the case."

Tamizi was taken to the DB office for questioning on 9 December. On the next day, he was taken to a rehab centre for a mental health examination.

Earlier on 17 November, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided his house.

During the operation, Tamizi reportedly threatened to commit suicide if he were to be arrested.

He repeated the threat during a Facebook Live video.

At one point, he said he was converting to Judaism and asked Israel to help him leave Bangladesh.

While staying in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, he often came on Facebook Live and criticised the government, a state minister and some politicians of Gazipur for the alleged encroachment of one of his factories in that area.

He also slandered the prime minister and burnt his Bangladeshi passport in a Facebook Live.

Adam Tamizi Haque was quizzed for hours at immigration when he arrived in Bangladesh on 13 November. He holds dual citizenship of Bangladesh and the UK.