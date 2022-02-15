Ad-din to bring first Bell 505 helicopter to provide emergency medical services

For the first time in the country, the Ad-din Foundation is going to purchase two Bell 505 helicopters having state-of-the-art medical equipment to provide fast and modern services to critical and emergency patients across the country.

Ad-din Hospital Executive Director Dr Nahid Yasmin said the aircraft will start operation next September.

"At present, Ad-din Hospital uses an air ambulance to transport doctors. With the addition of the two new Bell 505, critical patients can also be transported across the country," said Nahid Yasmin.

Singapore based Bell Textron Inc said Bell 505 is ideal for private charters, corporate executives, medical evacuations, utilities, public safety, pilot training, and more. The light single-engine helicopter offers a rare combination of rugged high performance, superior fuel efficiency, and a low acquisition and operation cost.

"The sale of the first two Bell 505 helicopters in Bangladesh proves that organizations across the globe recognize the flexibility and efficiency the aircraft can bring to their respective missions," said Bell 505 Sales Director Lane Evans.

With the only dual-channel "Fadec" engine in its class, the helicopter has plenty of power at high altitudes. Additionally, the high-tech G1000H NXi all-glass flight deck lowers the pilot workload while the panoramic windows provide great visibility for all seats.

"Fadec" is an acronym for Full Authority Digital Engine Control, computer-managed aircraft ignition and engine control system used in modern commercial and military aircraft to control all aspects of engine performance digitally, in place of technical or analogue electronic controls.

The first Bell 505 was delivered in 2017, and today there are more than 360 aircraft in operation across six continents, logging more than 100,000 global fleet hours.

The Ad-Din Foundation did not directly say how much investment was made to buy these two aircraft. In other countries, a Bell 505 helicopter sells for $1.5 million, or about Tk13 crore.

At present, 11 companies including R&R Aviation, Meghna Aviation Limited, Square Air Ltd, Impress Aviation Limited, South Asian Airlines Limited, Partex Aviation provide air ambulance service in the country with 31 helicopters. Generally, one has to pay Tk1.2-3 lakh to avail of these air ambulances. Helicopters used by many organizations are also being used as air ambulances.

These aircraft provide ventilation, international standard stretcher services, lifting and relocation services for paralyzed patients, the medical team in critical situations, bedside to bedside services.

The main purpose of buying aircraft is to provide better services by bringing experienced and specialized doctors outside Dhaka rather than making profits. Besides, emergency and critical patients will be transferred to the hospital expeditiously, said Dr Nahid Yasmin.

She added that the poor and needy patients will be given the service free of cost.

At present, Ad-Din has eight hospitals and medical centres in Dhaka, Jashore, Khulna and Rajshahi. There are 26 service departments in Ad-Din Medical College Hospital in the capital's Moghbazar, well known as a centre for delivery, immunization and family planning.

The hospital has already gained a great reputation in the country for its diagnostic and medical services through all the latest technologies but at a lower cost.