Consumers should pay the actual costs to get gas and electricity: PM

Defending the decision to withdraw subsidies on energy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said consumers should pay the actual costs to avail gas and electricity supply.

"Gas and electricity supplies can be provided if everyone agrees to pay the purchasing costs. How much subsidy can be given? And why should we continue to give subsidies?" she said, adding that the government is providing subsidies to agriculture and food production for the greater interest of the nation.

While opening the newly constructed '"Biniyog Bhaban" (Investment Building) of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in Dhaka's Agargaon area Hasina said, the production cost of per kilowatt electricity is Tk12, but its price is only Tk6. Despite this, the government is criticised for the electricity tariff, she added.

In the UK, electricity prices have been increased by 150%, she highlighted, adding, "We have not reached [such a bad] stage yet.".

She said there is high demand for food in the world due to the fallout of Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Food prices have soared significantly, she said.

Finance ministry officials had earlier said gas and electricity prices were hiked as part of IMF's conditions for reducing subsidies. The conditions by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were set to grant the Bangladesh government a $4.7 billion loan it had sought from the international money lender.

The IMF approved the loan recently.

Writing for The Business Standard on the IMF loan condition, Dr Salehuddin, a former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, said, "We need to look at our energy policy. The import cost, domestic production cost etc all must be reviewed."

Terming the sudden hikes absurd, he said, "Once the price goes up, it never comes down again. The weaknesses are inherent in the current practice.

"When energy costs rise, everyone wants to pass on the buck. The independent power producers and the Power Division try to transfer all the costs onto others. This would not work. The government needs to shoulder some of the burdens. It should be treated like health and education, i.e., subsidies where required."

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow, Centre for Policy dialogue, said, "Now gas price, electricity prices have to increase drastically. At the same time, the amount of subsidy has to be reduced quickly. If some adjustments had been made beforehand gradually, the pressure on consumers and industrial entrepreneurs would not have increased suddenly."

The new Investment Building will be used as the offices of three agencies: BIDA, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), and National Skills Development Authority (NSDA).

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman presided over the opening event, while PM's Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present. BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah delivered the welcome speech.