Activists for setting up South Asian regional rights body 

The south Asian countries have their very own common and transnational human rights problems, such as border killing, children and women trafficking, impunity and enforced disappearance, torture and death in custody, but there is no common platform in the region to discuss and solve the problems, said rights activists at programme on Monday.

They suggested setting up a rights mechanism for South Asian countries to uphold human rights and the shared interests of two billion people in the region.

The discussants said if such a mechanism is created, it will help each other to complement their struggle for rights.

Rights group Ain o Salish Kendra and Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development, better known as FORUM-ASIA, jointly organised the national strategy consultation for the establishment of a human rights mechanism in South Asia at a city hotel.

The rights platform can be set up under the umbrella of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, better known as Saarc, an economic and political organisation of eight countries in South Asia, the opined.

Mohammad Golam Sarwar, assistant professor of Department of Law at University of Dhaka, presented a keynote paper titled "National Strategy for the Establishment of Human Rights Mechanism in South Asia".

Despite having constitutional stipulations to guarantee fundamental freedoms and to promote and protect human rights, member countries of Saarc have been tainted with gross human rights violations within and beyond their borders, he said.

Saarc countries have similar human rights concerns, including shrinking civic space, violation of freedom of expression, impunity, dysfunctional institutions, enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killing, he also said.

In addition, there are many issues, such as trafficking, climate justice, and cross-boundary natural resources sharing, which have an impact beyond national boundaries, Golam Sarwar.

Gender-based violence and discriminatory practices against women in the name of culture and traditions are also prevalent in the region.

The South Asian countries also face criticisms for not fulfilling human rights obligations under international human rights treaties, he noted.

It is to be noted that apart from international human rights mechanisms and bodies, there are some regional human rights mechanisms, such as, European, American and African, which are also playing a predominant role in protecting and promoting human rights.

However, Saarc is the only regional organisation in the world that does not have a regional human rights mechanism.

South Asia has enough common features in terms of democracy, rule of law and human rights that deserve to be addressed by a separate regional mechanism and Saarc is considered as the most suitable launch pad, Mohammad Golam Sarwar said.

Nasima Begum, chairperson of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), said the NHRC would like to play a key role in setting up a regional human rights organisation and they will provide all kinds of help.

Additional Foreign Secretary Md Shamsul Haque said the ministry is also interested in joining more discussion over the common and bilateral human rights issues of the countries.

"We need to approach in a bureaucratic way and we need more discussion and time to reach the destination," he added.