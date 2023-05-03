Activists hold human chain in Dhanmondi protesting tree felling

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 03:39 pm

Human chain in Dhanmondi. Photo: TBS
Human chain in Dhanmondi. Photo: TBS

Activists formed a human chain in the capital's Dhanmondi area to protest the cutting of trees indiscriminately in the name of development.

Leaders of various environmental organisations held the programme on Satmasjid Road around 10pm Tuesday (2 May).

Women and children also participated holding up banners and placards pointing out the importance of trees to sustain a healthy environment. 

Sultana Kamal, a human rights activist, spoke during the event stating that the main objective of the demonstration was to save the city and remind the authorities of their responsibility towards protecting the environment.

She urged the city mayor to raise awareness and concern over the benefits of trees, a lack of which is potentially causing harm. She also suggested holding discussions with experts and taking immediate action to stop the cutting of trees in different areas.

Another rights activist Khushi Kabir emphasised that cutting trees in the dead of night in the name of beautification is not acceptable. 

Khushi also said pollution in the city has made it impossible to move without a mask.

Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Syeda Rizwana  said, "Not a single tree should be cut down, and more trees should be planted."

The organisers of the human chain announced a continuous protest programme saying they will carry on daily protests from Wednesday until their demand to protect the environment is met.

 

