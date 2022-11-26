Activists express concern over attempt to grab land of Khasi community

Activists and civil society members expressed concern over the Forest Department's attempt to grab the land of the Khasi community in Kulaura, Moulvibazar at a programme held in the capital on Saturday.

They also protested against the harassment including filing false cases against the members of the community by the department and the local land grabbers.

The event was organised by the Kapeng Foundation at the YWCA Auditorium in Asadgate, Dhaka.

Participants at the event said the forest department is putting pressure on the members of the Khasi community by repeatedly filing cases against them to evict them from their ancestral land. The local land grabbers are also threatening them with the same purpose.

Advocate Md Abul Hasan, general secretary of Adibasi Odhikar Parishad, Sylhet, said, "Khasi people have been involved in managing forests naturally for generations. The ownership of the land should be kept in their hands to keep the forest intact."

Writer and activist Pavel Partha said, "The area inhabited by the Khasi people could be a special agricultural zone. But the state has a tendency to create conflict between its agencies and the ethnic minorities."

"It is important to organise activities to spread awareness about the rights of the ethnic communities," he added.

Advocate Parvez Hashem, lawyer of Bangladesh Supreme Court, said, "In case of land leasing, the administration only considers profits. They only want to grab land to expand tourism. For that, they file false cases to put pressure on the members of the Khasi community."

Father Joseph, executive committee member of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, said, "The process of eviction of the Khasi community in Moulvibazar has been going on for a long time. It has now escalated at a different level."

Among others, Farha Tanjim Titil, teacher of Kushtia Islamic University, Journalist Rajib Noor, Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD) official Kishor Kumar Tanchangya were present at the event.