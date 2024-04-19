Civil societies demand cancellation of foreign loans taken against public interest

On the eve of the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), civil society activists in Dhaka have demanded the cancellation of all foreign loans that are against the public interest.

They made the demand at a human chain and protest rally at the National Press Club jointly organised by Asian People's Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), Bangladesh Farmers Federation, Coast Foundation, Waterkeepers Bangladesh and Center for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD).

Their primary demand is that the illegitimate debt imposed on the people should be cancelled immediately because the World Bank and IMF have reparations to pay.

The protest rally was chaired by General Secretary of Bangladesh Farmers Federation Zayed Iqbal Khan and moderated by Coast Foundation Director Mustafa Kamal Akand.

Joy Bangla Jatiyo Sramik Federation's Lovely Yasmin, Coast Foundation's Deputy Executive Director Sanat Kumar Bhowmik, Waterkeepers Bangladesh's Iqbal Farooq, World Rural Women's Day Observation Committee's General Secretary Ferdous Ara Rumi, CPRD's Sheikh Noor Ataiah Rabbi, and Bangladesh Bhumihin Samity's General Secretary Engineer Foyej Ahmed Khan spoke at the rally.

Coast Foundation Deputy Executive Director Sanat Kumar Bhowmik said in his speech that Bangladesh is offered a loan for the development of local communities affected by the Rohingya refugees and to deal with climate change mitigation. "We are not responsible in any part for such problems. So why should we take a loan for this? Those who are responsible for this should compensate us instead," he said.

Ferdous Ara Rumi, general secretary of the World Rural Women's Day Observation Committee, said developed countries like Germany pay an average of 1.5% interest on loans, and the US gives 3.1%. In comparison, African countries pay an average interest of 11.6%, and Asian countries pay 6.5%.

"The poorer the country, the higher its interest rate. Because they are taking these higher-interest loans from private institutions as public institutions no longer lend to them," she said.

Zayed Iqbal Khan of the Bangladesh Farmers' Federation said, "Developing countries repay their debts mainly from export earnings. In the last decade, they have lost that ability. In 2010, developing countries' debt accounted for 71% of their exports, rising to 112% in 2022. They have already incurred and continue to incur more debt than their income."

Mostafa Kamal Akand of the Coast Foundation said that developing countries are exhausting their resources to pay the interest on their debts.

"The 139 World Bank-borrower countries spend 35% of their revenue budgets on debt repayment. Low-income countries (LIC) and lower-middle-income countries (LMIC) pay 57.5% and 44.5%, respectively.

"We refuse this public debt imposed on the poor because the World Bank and the IMF are responsible for their poverty. They should pay historical debt, not debt."