Activists call to expand child daycare services for underprivileged kids

Women and child care activists have called for collective support to help enhance the availability of child daycare centres for underprivileged and marginalised children in the country to promote women empowerment.

During an event hosted by Utsho Bangladesh, a non-profit organisation, at the Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of the National Press Club in the capital city on Saturday, they emphasised the significance of ensuring a joyful childhood for children in building a nation.

Mahbooba Mahmud, founder and executive director of Utsho Bangladesh, expressed the organization's vision of creating a child-friendly world.

She emphasised the importance of ensuring that all children are able to grow up as respected citizens and not as orphans or destitute individuals in society.

The event was moderated by Sara Zaker, president of Mangaldwip Foundation, who highlighted the fact that the availability of daycare centres for underprivileged children is not only a moral obligation but also crucial for the social and economic growth of the country.

She said, "We have to ensure that every child can grow up in a suitable environment and that everyone has equal opportunities to avail the benefits of daycare centres."

Rupa Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paint Bangladesh Limited, who attended the event as a special guest, stated that it is essential to work towards specific goals to ensure that all children are brought up in a safe and nurturing environment.

Rupa Chowdhury said, "We have to move forward with specific goals so that all children can be brought up in a safe and suitable environment, which will ensure that they grow up healthy, as well as make them good citizens for the country."

Shipa Hafeez, executive committee member of Utsho Bangladesh, expressed concern over the vulnerability of children from impoverished families who are left unsupervised while their parents go out to work.

She noted that these children are at risk of being lured into criminal activities and being trafficked or becoming drug addicts.

Utsho Bangladesh began its journey in 1993 by establishing a residential school for neglected, underprivileged and marginalised children in society. Over time, the organisation expanded its services to include child daycare centres, aimed at supporting underprivileged and marginalised women in their employment. Since 2016, Utsho Bangladesh has opened four daycare centers in the capital.