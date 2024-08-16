Actions to be taken against army members for misconduct with people: ISPR
An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release said on Friday that such incidents are completely unexpected and undesirable, which the Bangladesh Army never supports.
Some videos showing misconduct by army personnel with some people have been published on various social media.
An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release said on Friday that such incidents are completely unexpected and undesirable, which the Bangladesh Army never supports.
"It is to be noted that the process of identifying the guilty army members is already underway. Legal action will be taken against the members found guilty after analysing the data," the release reads.