ActionAid Bangladesh expresses hope amidst political transition, calls for unity and positive reform

ActionAid Bangladesh expressed both concern and hope regarding the ongoing political transition in the country, which was marked by recent protests on 6 August. The organization showed robust solidarity with the youth leading these demonstrations, underscoring their bravery and steadfast dedication to advancing rights and justice.

The organisation said, "The political situation is concerning, but we're hopeful the transition will lead to positive change."

"ActionAid Bangladesh stands in solidarity with the young people in Bangladesh who have courageously raised their voices in the fight for rights and justice. The courage of conviction, uncompromising commitment to reforming governance and protecting human rights of the students is a powerful reminder of the essential role that young people play in shaping a just and equitable society," it added. 

It acknowledged the sacrifices made in the pursuit of freedom and underscored the need to honor these sacrifices by building a nation that values diversity and upholds equity for all.

ActionAid Bangladesh urged leaders and citizens to collaborate in prioritizing human rights, inclusiveness, and good governance to drive national progress.

 

