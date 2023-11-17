Action within 24 hours upon receiving complaints through 'Shobar Dhaka' app: Mayor Atiqul

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurates the Global SDG Youth Summit-2023 at the Bangabandhu Military Museum in the capital's Bijoy Sarani on Friday (17 November). Photo: Courtesy

The city corporation will take action within 24 hours in response to complaints submitted through the 'Shobar Dhaka' app, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said on Friday.

Issues such as the absence of manhole lids or street lights can be reported, and the mayor encouraged citizens to actively participate in addressing urban challenges.

During the opening ceremony of the Global SDG Youth Summit-2023 at the Bangabandhu Military Museum on Bijoy Sarani in the capital, Mayor Atiqul Islam urged everyone to assume a mayoral role by using the app to report problems encountered, such as open manholes.

He assured that prompt action would be taken within the specified time frame.

The two-day Global SDG Youth Summit, co-organised by The Earth and Climate Parliament Bangladesh, will conclude on Saturday.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said updates on actions taken in response to reported problems would be provided through the app.

In addition to addressing immediate concerns, Mayor Atiqul Islam highlighted the city corporation's commitment to tackling issues of illegal occupation and environmental pollution collaboratively with the youth.

He disclosed that 24 playgrounds have already been reclaimed, and he called for information on any encroached or polluted playgrounds for further action.

"The whole world is now in conflict. If the money spent on war was used to prevent climate change, the world would be a much better place," the mayor remarked.

Long ago, the mayor continued, there were 63 canals in Dhaka; now, the number has narrowed down to 29. "If we were good citizens, there would still be 63 canals."

He said, "The youth have shown that they can do anything by removing waste from canals in Mohammadpur. Everything will happen if these youths work together. We can reclaim Dhaka's canals, playgrounds, and parks from illegal encroachment."

The event was attended by French Ambassador to Bangladesh Mary Masdupui, Member of Climate Parliament Bangladesh and Member of Parliament Shamim Haider Patwari, SDG Coordinator of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's office, and Akhtar Hossain, Professor of the Development Studies Department at Dhaka University. Kazi Maruful Islam was also present at the ceremony.