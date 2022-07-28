Action will be taken if anyone hoards dollars: DB chief

Action will be taken if anyone hoards US dollars, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) chief Additional Police Commissioner Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid.

"If anyone hoards dollar, action will be taken against them. If anyone makes fake dollars, action will be taken against them based on information," The DB chief said in response to questions from journalists at a press conference organised at DMP Media Center on Thursday (28 July) afternoon.

"If we get such information that someone is hoarding dollars or has illegal dollar-making equipment or machines, then we will definitely conduct an operation," he added.

Law enforcement agencies are gathering information on this, he further said.

Yesterday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that stern action will be taken against people who will try to artificially increase the price of the US dollar.

"Many are making import arrangements by hiking the [dollar] price. Denied by one bank they are moving to another offering a higher price. The government is working to put an end to this," he said.