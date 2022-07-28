Action will be taken if anyone hoards dollars: DB chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 01:59 pm

Related News

Action will be taken if anyone hoards dollars: DB chief

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 01:59 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Action will be taken if anyone hoards US dollars, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) chief Additional Police Commissioner Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid.

"If anyone hoards dollar, action will be taken against them. If anyone makes fake dollars, action will be taken against them based on information," The DB chief said in response to questions from journalists at a press conference organised at DMP Media Center on Thursday (28 July) afternoon.

"If we get such information that someone is hoarding dollars or has illegal dollar-making equipment or machines, then we will definitely conduct an operation," he added.

Law enforcement agencies are gathering information on this, he further said. 

Yesterday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that stern action will be taken against people who will try to artificially increase the price of the US dollar.

"Many are making import arrangements by hiking the [dollar] price. Denied by one bank they are moving to another offering a higher price. The government is working to put an end to this," he said. 

Top News

Dollar / Dollar crisis / Detective Branch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

7h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

8h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

50m | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

55m | Videos
Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

1h | Videos
Should we worry about forex reserves?

Should we worry about forex reserves?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112