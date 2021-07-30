Action will be taken against IP televisions without regulation: Info Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 06:14 pm

The government will take legal action against those Internet Protocol (IP) television 'channels' that are operating without adhering to regulations, said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday.

"Some IP TV channels are spreading rumours and presenting fake news," the minister said, talking to journalists at his residence.

In some cases, television channels have opened offices and appointed district correspondents without even having gotten government approval, he said.
  
Only IP television channels of high standard will get approval, Mahmud said, adding that "Shortly action will be taken after investigation, against those channels that are facing numerous accusations."

Already the ministry is on its way to completing review and scrutiny of more than 500 registration applications submitted by prospective IP television channels, the minister said.  

Meanwhile, talking about Helena Jahangir who was arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda and misinformation, using digital platforms, Mahmud said, "Such people should not have entry to sub-committees and the party should have been more alert in this regard."

Referring to IP television 'Joyjatra' operated by Helena Jahangir, Hasan Mahmud said, "We are reviewing the allegations brought against her IP TV, and steps will be taken if the accusations are true."

