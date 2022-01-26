Action if police found responsible for SUST unrest: Headquarters

Police will launch an investigation and take necessary action if it finds the agency liable for the unrest in Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Media) of Police Headquarters Haider Ali Khan made the remark in response to a query from reporters after the fourth day session of Police Week-2022 at Rajarbagh Police Lines Wednesday.

On 16 January, protesting students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) engaged in a clash with the police at the campus.

At least 30 people including students, the university treasurer Anwarul Islam and Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Ajbahar Ali Sheikh were injured in the clash.

The protesting SUST students confined Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed over alleged misbehavior by Sirajunnesa Hall Provost Jafrin Ahmed.

At one stage, the police rescued the vice-chancellor by dispersing the protestors, hurling stun grenades and charging batons.