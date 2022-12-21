Action against those who will try to create anarchy: Home minister 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said that action will be taken if anyone tries to create anarchy in the country.

"Political parties have to do politics abiding by the rules," the minister said at the inauguration ceremony of upazila Ansar and VDP (Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party) office in Bagha of Rajshahi.

He said the law and order situation in the country is good and the police force is working with patriotism and bravery. "If the political parties of the country do not follow the rules, they will be held responsible."

Every force is working very efficiently. Ansar and VDP is one of them, said the minister adding when police can't be deployed in elections, Ansar members are being deployed.

"Around 2,00,000 Ansar members performed their duty bravely when arson attacks were carried out in the country."

Regarding the killings at Bangladesh-India border, the minister said, "Talks have been held with India to stop border killings. They (India) also do not support such killings."

Besides, India has requested the Bangladesh government to take care of the issue of free movement in the border areas, he added. "The government is also keeping an eye on it."

"If there is a problem at the border, an immediate flag meeting is being held. The home ministries of the both countries are also working together to solve various problems and crises," the home minister said.

In order to make the field level activities of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP more dynamic and up to date, construction of upazila Ansar and VDP model buildings is underway in 13 upazilas of Bangladesh.

Construction of nine Upazila Ansar and VDP buildings has been completed.