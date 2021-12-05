Action against developers if Rajuk’s designs not followed: Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam has warned that actions will be taken against the developer companies if they do not preserve amusement parks and playgrounds as per the designs approved by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK).

The mayor made the remarks while addressing the ninth corporation meeting of the second parishad at Nagar Bhaban Hall Room today.

The meeting approved several decisions including the construction of commercial buildings through city bonds at Gulshan Avenue and Kamal Ataturk Avenue in the capital.

He also announced financial assistance of Tk8 lakh if any permanent employee dies or loses work ability while on duty with the corporation.