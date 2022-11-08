Action against anyone causing public suffering in name of politics: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal has said the law enforcement agencies will take action against those who will cause public sufferings to serve their own political agenda.

"We will not interfere if any political party holds meetings. We will not obstruct their political programme. But if anyone causes public suffering in the name of politics, action should be taken against them," he said at the Police Headquarters Quarterly Conference in Bangladesh Police Auditorium, Rajarbagh Tuesday (8 November).

The home minister said that the police have been able to side with the people.

"The police have managed to build trust and confidence among people. It must carry on," he said in his speech.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said that the public's trust in the police has grown stronger as they are dutiful in maintaining law and order.

"The police has achieved enviable success in combating militancy and terrorism. Owing to that, people expect more from us," he said.

"Responsibilities must be fulfilled with renewed vigor to fulfill people's expectations and retain their trust," he remarked, adding, "We must all work together to sustain our success."