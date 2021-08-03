Accused on remand 'commits suicide' in Uttara East Police Station

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 03:15 pm
03 August, 2021, 03:15 pm

File Photo
File Photo

An accused in a drug case has allegedly committed suicide while on remand in the Uttara East Police Station on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Liton, 40, who was on a two-day remand in a case filed by Rapid Action Battalion under the Narcotics Control Act 2018.

Uttara Division Police Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard and said that the body has been sent to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Tongi.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee led by an additional deputy commissioner has been formed to investigate the incident.

