Accused escapes by breaking window of police station; 2 cops suspended

The escapee, Arju Mia, 24, is currently absconding.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

An accused in a drug case escaped from Akhaura Police Station in Brahmanbaria yesterday (1 July), by breaking the window grill of the police station building. 

The escapee, Arju Mia, 24, is currently absconding.

Two policemen – Sub-Inspector Nizam Uddin and Constable Josna Begum – have been temporarily suspended over the incident, District Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain told The Business Standard. 

According to the police, Arju was detained along with 4 kilograms of ganja yesterday and later, a case was filed against him. 

Akhaura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mohiuddin said the accused escaped from a room of the police station when they were preparing to put him in lockup. 

"Efforts are on to arrest him," he added.

Earlier on 26 June, four death row convicts escaped from the Bogura Central Jail by making a hole on the roof of the jail's condemned cell. They were arrested shortly after the escape.

