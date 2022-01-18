Accused Anwarul confesses to killing DU ex-professor

Anwarul Islam, accused of murdering retired Dhaka University Professor Sayeda Gaffar Khaleque, confessed the murder to a Gazipur court Tuesday (18 January).

He murdered the former DU academician after she obstructed Anwar from snatching her money.

Earlier, the court placed Anwarul Islam, a construction worker, on 3-day remand.

On 14 January, police recovered the body of the 71-year-old teacher from a bush in Gazipur's Kashimpur, three days after she went missing.

Following the arrest, the son of the deceased Saud Ifkhar bin Zahir filed a case against mason Anwarul and several other unidentified persons.

Sayeda Gaffar Khaleque, a retired professor at the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, Dhaka University, had been living in a rented house in Panishail area to look after the construction of the building.

Her late husband Kibriaul Khaleq was also a teacher at Dhaka University.

After Sayeda Gaffar went missing on Wednesday (12 January), her daughter Sadia Afrin filed a general diary (GD) with the Kashimpur police station in connection with her disappearance.