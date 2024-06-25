Accused in 27 cases arrested with weapons in Bagerhat

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 02:55 pm
Photo: TBS
Police arrested a man named Imran, 30, in Bagerhat's Fakirhat along with a pistol and locally made weapons.

He was arrested from his house in Chotokhajura Nikari Para of Lakhpur Union of the upazila at 9:30pm yesterday (24 June), confirmed Officer-in-charge (OC) of Fakirhat Model police station Md Ashraful Alam.

"Imran is a violent person. He is a professional thief. He will be handed over to the court after completing all legal processes," he added.

The police recovered a locally made pistol, six rounds of rifle bullets and several domestic weapons from him. Fakirhat police have filed an arms case against him in this incident.

He was previously accused in 27 cases against him for various crimes.
 

