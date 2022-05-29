Accurate data on domestic workers stressed to ensure their rights 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 10:07 pm

Trade union and civil society representatives on Sunday called for raising awareness among parties concerned to ensure accurate data on domestic workers in the next labour force survey.

They made the call during a discussion on domestic workers' rights at the National Press Club organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies (BILS), Domestic Workers' Rights Network Bangladesh, and the Suniti Project. BILS Vice Chairman Anwar Hossain presided over the programme.

Speaking as chief guest at the function, Rashed Khan Menon, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Social Welfare, said, "Simply talking about building employer-worker unity by ignoring the interests of workers will not ensure the rights of workers. Industrial relations need to be built by ensuring the fair rights of workers."

Also speaking on the occasion, BILS Joint Secretary General Wajedul Islam Khan said domestic workers' contribution to the GDP is not properly recognized.

"Along with the rights of domestic workers, everyone should be aware of their health," he said.

Naimul Ahsan Jewel, general secretary of the National Workers Alliance Bangladesh, said the true number of domestic workers is unknown.

He urged all concerned parties to play their role properly in a bid to ensure the number of domestic workers is counted properly in the next census.

Abul Hossain, acting coordinator of the Domestic Workers' Rights Network Bangladesh, demanded that the work of domestic workers be recognised as a profession as soon as possible.

During a presentation at the programme, Md Yusuf Al Mamun, deputy director and project coordinator for BILS, revealed that at least three domestic workers were killed after being tortured and 9 more were injured in January-March 2022.

Last year, 38 domestic workers were victims of abuse.

domestic workers

