Fiscal data lacks 'Accuracy': CPD study

Fiscal data in Bangladesh often suffer in terms of accuracy criteria while doing comparatively better in terms of timeliness, said a Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) study.

As per the study, the accuracy of data has been repeatedly brought under scrutiny since different sources published different figures for the same indicator.

For instance, the NBR tax collection data discrepancy between sources was -1.52% from that of MoF, while the departure for ADP expenditure and deficit financing were 3% and -31.44% respectively.

Meanwhile, the source wise comparison revealed that BB has the most updated monthly data while MoF has the least updated monthly data pertaining to FY2022.

The study also noted that data under the expenditure domain (operating, development and other) are relatively lagging behind in terms of agility. However, it also warned that focusing on one dimension could mean forgoing the others.

To mention, the fiscal data comprises three domains of government budget data: revenue earnings, public expenditure and budget deficit and financing.

CPD published the study report titled "Fiscal data in Bangladesh: Issues and Challenges" at a virtual dialogue on Thursday.

The study evaluated the demand and supply side of the fiscal data ecosystem based on four dimensions: Availability, Accessibility, Agility (Promptness) and Accuracy. It was aimed at providing an assessment of the fiscal data ecosystem in Bangladesh, identifying its challenges and contributing towards informed decision-making to promote openness and transparency of fiscal data.

Presenting the keynote, Towfiqul Islam Khan, senior research fellow of CPD, said that timely disclosure of accurate fiscal data can only improve the implementation of budget and attainment of the national development objectives.

"Therefore, improvement in the area of fiscal data would require considerable political will and a change in the mindset of core actors," he added.

The researcher said, "There is a need of a big push from the demand side, particularly on the part of policymakers including the elected public representatives, which at present it is led by data analysts."

"The non-state actors ie CSOs and media need to maintain their demand at the same time."

The CPD report noted that Bangladesh's institutional shortcomings interrupt the attainment of fiscal transparency in the backdrop of a weak fiscal reporting system.

Reportedly, there is no institutional mechanism or data protocol to ensure timely delivery of accurate and accessible fiscal data while the best use of existing resources such as the iBAS++ remains untapped.

To address these issues, the researchers suggested strengthening inter and intra-agency coordination and appointing dedicated personnel to carry out data-related activities.

Stressing on the vigorous use of the iBAS++ system, CPD said monthly reports of budget implementation based on budget documents titled 'Combined Demand for Grants' and 'Consolidated Fund Receipts' should be prepared based on iBAS++.

The think tank believes, a number of documents, indicators and analyses needs to be made available by the government in a timely manner in order to support the budgetary decision-making process. These include Documents (Pre-budget statement, In-year, mid-year and year-end budget reports, Audit reports), Indicators (Revenue forgone due to tax exemptions, Actual expenditure for social protection) and Analyses (Impact analysis of fiscal measures (both ex-ante and ex-post).

It also called for publishing monthly reports on project-wise ADP expenditure, social protection and subsidies.