Accumulated gas in basement may have caused Gulistan blast: RAB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 03:03 pm

Related News

Accumulated gas in basement may have caused Gulistan blast: RAB

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 03:03 pm
Accumulated gas in basement may have caused Gulistan blast: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is suspecting that accumulated gas inside the basement may have caused Tuesday's (7 March) explosion in the Gulistan building that killed at least 18 and injured over 120 people.

Major Mashiur of the elite force's bomb-disposal unit, speaking with The Business Standard on Wednesday (8 March), said, "We, following preliminary probe, have found that the explosion originated from the basement of the building.

"Accumulated gas, from the building's sewerage or from the supply line of Titas, may have caused the blast."

"We have ruled out the possibility of an AC unit causing the explosion," the RAB official added.

"Also, to determine the exact cause of the incident, we are trying to recover the CCTV footage of a nearby shop," Major Mahsiur said.  

When asked about the slow progress of the rescue operation he said, "We are currently bringing out the ruble and other items kept inside the building." 

However, Titas Gas Director (Operation) Md Salim Mia, while addressing the press at the spot of the incident, said, "We didn't find any evidence of a gas leak in our supply lines.

"If that was the case, there would have been a massive fire in the building."

Meanwhile, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Director (Zone-5) Hafizul Islam, asked about the legality of the establishment, said, "We are still searching for the documents related to the building.

"Only then will be able to say if it was built maintaining all the rules, regulations and codes."

Earlier on Sunday (5 March), three persons were killed and dozens were injured when a blast rocked the capital's Science Lab area.

CTTC's Bomb Disposal Unit confirmed that the blast happened due to accumulated methane gas. It was earlier suspected that the source of the explosion was either an AC unit or a gas cylinder.

The tragic incident occured a day after a blast in an oxygen plant in Chattogram's Sitakundu that claimed six lives.

Top News

Gulistan blast / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

7h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

5h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

18h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

22h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year