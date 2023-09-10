Accident reported on Dhaka Elevated Expressway, none injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 03:25 pm

Accident reported on Dhaka Elevated Expressway, none injured

There was a Rear-end collision between two vehicles when an SUV  hit a sedan on the Kuril point on the elevated expressway

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 03:25 pm
Photo: Traffic Alert/R.M. Jaber Hossen Ayon
Photo: Traffic Alert/R.M. Jaber Hossen Ayon

An accident reportedly took place on the newly inaugurated Dhaka Elevated expressway in the early hours of Saturday (9 September). 

There was a Rear-end collision between two vehicles when an SUV  hit a sedan on the Kuril point on the elevated expressway, said an eyewitness.

"We were enjoying our very first ride on the Elevated expressway. We started our journey from Uttara point and after crossing Khikkhet we saw a small crowd, A car was parked just at Kuril point of the expressway. All of a sudden an SUV that was overspeeding hit the parked car. It then swiftly left the scene," said RM Jaber Hossain Ayon, who witnessed the accident.

The SUV driver appeared to be drunk as he was talking in an inappropriate manner, he added. 

The Business Standard (TBS) couldn't trace both the car owners for comment.

When contacted, Abdul Momen, deputy commissioner (Traffic) of Gulshan Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police told TBS that they haven't received any official complaint yet regarding the incident.

"Once we get an official complaint we can initiate legal proceedings," he added.

