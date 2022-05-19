Accident at Bijoy Sarani causes long tailback on airport road

An accident in the capital's Bijoy Sarani area caused a long tailback on the airport road this morning.

An accident took place at Bijay Sarani in the early hours, causing huge tailback on airport road pic.twitter.com/fV0258jXcs— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) May 19, 2022

"There was a big accident between a bus and covered truck at Bijoy Sarani at around 3.30am. One side of the road got blocked because of the accident," Mohakhali Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed told The Business Standard.

Picture: TBS

The covered van was removed from the area at around 9:15am.

"Due to a car accident, a blockade has been created at Bijoy Sarani. The entire area including Mohakhali, PM office and surrounding is facing terrible traffic. Those who are planning to use this route are recommended to try some alternatives," wrote one commuter on Fascebook.

"Accident in Bijoy Shoroni. If possible avoid," wrote another commuter suffering due to the tailback.

"Is there any good washroom in airport road?" noted filmmaker Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, while stuck in the traffic jam, wrote on Facebook.