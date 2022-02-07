Acceptable election not possible with powerless EC: GM Quader

TBS Report 
07 February, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 04:46 pm

Acceptable election not possible with powerless EC: GM Quader

GM Quader said his party would nominate names for EC formation soon after receiving a letter from the EC search committee

photo: Collected.
photo: Collected.

GM Quader, Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of the opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad, has said an acceptable election will not be possible if the Election Commission (EC) remain powerless.

He also noted that the part of granting power to Election Commissioners is absent in the newly passed EC law. 

"Jatiya Party wants a strong EC. It has always been in favour of free, fair, and credible elections," he said while addressing a meeting of Jatiya Party Dhaka South Metropolitan unit held Monday (7 February). 

GM Quader said his party would recommend names for EC formation soon after receiving a letter from the EC search committee. 

"We want the EC to be formed with competent, impartial and acceptable people," he said. 

The Jatiya Party chairman further said the country is becoming dependent on a bureaucratic administration similar to a colonial system and there is no accountability anywhere. 

"Under this system, people are being exploited instead of being served. Politicians have to come forward to free them from such a reality," he added. 
Qader urged leaders and activists to strengthen the Jatiya Party.

