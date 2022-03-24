ACC summons Sur Chowdhury, Shah Alam over PK Halder scam

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned the Bangladesh Bank's former deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury and its former executive director Shah Alam for questioning over the embezzlement of Tk2,500 crore by PK Halder from International Leasing using shell companies.

On Thursday, ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan sent separate letters to their residential addresses, asking the duo to appear at ACC Segunbagicha headquarters on 29 March, the public relations department of the anti-graft watchdog confirmed it to The Business Standard.

Rashedul Haque, former managing director of the International Leasing, on 2 February last year gave a confessional statement in court on the PK Halder financial scam.

He said Reliance Finance and International Leasing used to pay Tk5-7 lakh to the inspection officers of the central bank every month to overlook the financial irregularities by the two firms.

Shah Alam, the then general manager of the Financial Institutions and Market Department of the Bangladesh Bank, was paid Tk2 lakh per month, according to the confession.

Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury, widely known as SK Sur Chowdhury, was also on the payroll of PK Halder to hide financial irregularities and corruption, Rashedul Haque said.

Sur Chowdhury has also served as an advisor to the central bank following the end of his term as deputy governor. However, his term as an advisor was not extended after the first tenure.

On the other hand, Shah Alam was relieved of his duties as an executive director at the central bank.

The ACC investigation team has so far logged 22 cases for embezzling from International Leasing and 13 cases for swindling funds from FAS Leasing.

The commission officials also seized assets worth Tk1,000 crore.

The authorities have arrested 12 officials including managing directors Md Rashedul Haque and Russell Shahriar of the two financial institutions.

According to the ACC, 10 people have pleaded guilty in their confessional statements in court and 76 officials have been barred from leaving the country.

In addition, notices have been issued seeking wealth statements of 33 officers and board members of the companies and verification is ongoing.

The ACC says more cases will be filed soon. Five officers at the level of deputy director and joint director of the central bank have been interrogated over the embezzlement.