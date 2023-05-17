ACC summons former Gazipur City Corporation mayor Jahangir Alam

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned the former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation Jahangir Alam for questioning on charges of allegedly misappropriating of crores of taka in various development projects of the city corporation and transactions through fake bank accounts.

Jahangir Alam has been asked to appear at the ACC head office on 20 and 21 May at 10am, said a source at the commission on Wednesday (17 May).

ACC head office secretary Mahbub Hossain will brief on this matter later today.

"I have received the letter. But now I am busy campaigning for my mother. I will decide on this after talking to my lawyer," Jahangir told the media today.

In June last year, the ACC decided to investigate the allegations of misappropriation of crores of taka from various development projects and transactions of crores in fake bank accounts against Jahangir Alam.

Jahangir Alam, who was elected mayor of the Gazipur City Corporation from the Awami League in 2018, was suspended from the post of mayor in November 2021 on charges of various irregularities. He was also expelled from the Awami League for breaching party discipline.

Later, he was granted general mercy and reinstated to the party in January this year.

On 30 April, Jahangir's nomination papers for this year's Gazipur city mayoral polls were rejected by the Election Commission (EC) on allegations of loan default. However, his mother Zayeda Khatun is contesting the polls as an independent candidate to race with Awami League nominated Azmat Ullah Khan.

Awami League on Monday (15 May) permanently expelled Jahangir Alam, former general secretary of Gazipur city unit Awami League.

Earlier on 14 may, the Awami League secretariat recommended Jahangir's permanent expulsion from the party after he submitted nomination papers for the Gazipur City Corporations polls defying the party's decision.

At a meeting of the ruling party's secretarial board at the party president's Dhanmondi political office on Sunday, several leaders put forward the demand.

Members of the secretarial board at the meeting said Jahangir Alam is indulging in breaking the party discipline even after receiving the party's pardon.

He is working in the field for his mother even though his candidature is invalid and he also took a stand against the party candidate, they said.