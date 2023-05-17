ACC summons former Gazipur City Corporation mayor Jahangir Alam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

ACC summons former Gazipur City Corporation mayor Jahangir Alam

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 12:56 pm
ACC summons former Gazipur City Corporation mayor Jahangir Alam

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned the former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation Jahangir Alam for questioning on charges of allegedly misappropriating of crores of taka in various development projects of the city corporation and transactions through fake bank accounts.

Jahangir Alam has been asked to appear at the ACC head office on 20 and 21 May at 10am, said a source at the commission on Wednesday (17 May). 

ACC head office secretary Mahbub Hossain will brief on this matter later today.

Jahangir Alam now moves to Appellate Division to contest in Gazipur City Corporation polls

"I have received the letter. But now I am busy campaigning for my mother. I will decide on this after talking to my lawyer," Jahangir told the media today. 

In June last year, the ACC decided to investigate the allegations of misappropriation of crores of taka from various development projects and transactions of crores in fake bank accounts against Jahangir Alam. 

Jahangir Alam, who was elected mayor of the Gazipur City Corporation from the Awami League in 2018, was suspended from the post of mayor in November 2021 on charges of various irregularities. He was also expelled from the Awami League for breaching party discipline.

Later, he was granted general mercy and reinstated to the party in January this year.

On 30 April, Jahangir's nomination papers for this year's Gazipur city mayoral polls were rejected by the Election Commission (EC) on allegations of loan default. However, his mother Zayeda Khatun is contesting the polls as an independent candidate to race with Awami League nominated Azmat Ullah Khan.

Awami League on Monday (15 May) permanently expelled Jahangir Alam, former general secretary of Gazipur city unit Awami League.

Earlier on 14 may, the Awami League secretariat recommended Jahangir's permanent expulsion from the party after he submitted nomination papers for the Gazipur City Corporations polls defying the party's decision.

At a meeting of the ruling party's secretarial board at the party president's Dhanmondi political office on Sunday, several leaders put forward the demand.

Members of the secretarial board at the meeting said Jahangir Alam is indulging in breaking the party discipline even after receiving the party's pardon.

He is working in the field for his mother even though his candidature is invalid and he also took a stand against the party candidate, they said.

Top News

Gazipur City Corporation / Jahangir Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

3h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

5h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

18h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

4h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

20h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities