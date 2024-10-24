ACC summons former Dhaka South mayor Taposh

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

In a notice, signed by ACC Deputy Director Md Monirul Islam, issued (24 October), Taposh has been asked to appear at the ACC office in Shegunbagicha on 3 November within 10am.

ACC Deputy Director (public relations) Md Akhtarul Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard, sating, "The notice has been sent to Taposh' residence in Banani."

According to the notice, Tapos's presence is required for a thorough investigation. If he fail to attend at the specified time and provide his statement, it will be considered that he have forfeited his opportunity to respond to the outlined allegations.

