ACC sues retired Ctg port official, wife for illegal properties

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sued Amanat Ullah, a retired official of Chittagong Port Authority, and his wife Dilwara Begum, having found illegal properties worth Tk1.35 crore belonging to them.

After a primary investigation, Md Fazlul Bari, assistant director of ACC for Chattogram-1, filed separate lawsuits against the two on Monday with its Chattogram district office.

"Amanat Ullah earned a huge amount of money during his time in service by corrupt means and irregularities. The two became rich on illegal money," according to Fazlul Bari.

He told The Business Standard the cases were filed under section 27(1) of the "Anti Corruption Commission Act 2004".

Born in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali, Amanat Ullah served Chattogram port as assistant harbour master and is the son of Abdul Haque Master.

Amanat Ullah's wife Dilwara Begum, daughter of Mobarak Ali, was also born in the same upazila. They were living at Halishahar Housing Estate in the port city.

The ACC said it found illegal properties worth Tk75.55 lakh belonging to Amanat Ullah, while his wife had illegal assets worth Tk59.75 lakh.