ACC sues retired Ctg port official, wife for illegal properties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 06:58 pm

Related News

ACC sues retired Ctg port official, wife for illegal properties

The ACC said it found illegal properties worth Tk75.55 lakh belonging to Amanat Ullah, while his wife had illegal assets worth Tk59.75 lakh

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 06:58 pm
Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard
Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sued Amanat Ullah, a retired official of Chittagong Port Authority, and his wife Dilwara Begum, having found illegal properties worth Tk1.35 crore belonging to them.

After a primary investigation, Md Fazlul Bari, assistant director of ACC for Chattogram-1, filed separate lawsuits against the two on Monday with its Chattogram district office.

"Amanat Ullah earned a huge amount of money during his time in service by corrupt means and irregularities. The two became rich on illegal money," according to Fazlul Bari.

He told The Business Standard the cases were filed under section 27(1) of the "Anti Corruption Commission Act 2004".

Born in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali, Amanat Ullah served Chattogram port as assistant harbour master and is the son of Abdul Haque Master. 

Amanat Ullah's wife Dilwara Begum, daughter of Mobarak Ali, was also born in the same upazila. They were living at Halishahar Housing Estate in the port city.  

The ACC said it found illegal properties worth Tk75.55 lakh belonging to Amanat Ullah, while his wife had illegal assets worth Tk59.75 lakh. 

ACC / illegal wealth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

6h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

8h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

9h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

2h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

2h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

2h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership