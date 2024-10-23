ACC sues Farmers Bank ex-chairman MK Alamgir for embezzlement

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 10:23 pm

The charges fall under the Money Laundering Prevention Act for misappropriating funds and engaging in suspicious financial activities

Former home minister Mohiuddin Alamgir. Photo: Collected
Former home minister Mohiuddin Alamgir. Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today (23 October) sued Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, former home minister and chairman of Farmers Bank – now Padma Bank – and six others on charges of embezzling and laundering Tk8.86 crore.

The other accused are Rashedul Haque Chishti, owner of RCL Plastic Industries; Mohammad Farooq; Md Hiron Rahman; Md Ibrahim Khan; Masudur Rahman Khan, head of the Jamalpur Bakshiganj branch of Padma Bank; and Md Fakhruzzaman, a former assistant officer of the same branch.

During a press briefing at the ACC headquarters in the capital, Md Akhtar Hossain, director general (Prevention) of the graft watchdog, said that the accused, in collusion, carried out suspicious transactions by opening an account with the Jamalpur branch of the bank in the name of a shell company to conceal the illegal sources of the money.

The charges fall under the Money Laundering Prevention Act for misappropriating funds and engaging in suspicious financial activities, he added.

"This money was embezzled through suspicious transactions by opening a non-existent company named 'Sultana Matsya Khamar' and opening an account at Farmers Bank in favour of that company. Our investigation officer has found the sources of this money to be illegal," said the director general.

ACC Deputy Director Syed Ataul Kabir filed the case with the commission's Jamalpur district office.

