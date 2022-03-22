ACC sues Jashore Education Board ex-chairman, 9 others

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against 10 officials of Jashore Education Board including its ex-chairman Molla Amir allegedly for misappropriating Tk1.20 crore.

The case was filed with Jashore co-ordinated office of ACC on Tuesday (22 March) after investigation.

Deputy Director of ACC Public Relations Office Muhammad Arif Sadeq told UNB that Assistant Director Mahfuz Iqbal filed the case.

According to the case statement, they embezzled the money in in the name of purchasing computers, computer accessories and printers during 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The other accused are Assistant Secretary (Common Services) Jahangir Alam, Security Officer Monir Hossain, Deputy Assistant Engineer Kamal Hossen, Sports Officer Asafudullah, Audit Officer Abdus Salam, Accounts Officer Mizanur Rahman, Assistant Secretary (Common Services) Ashraful Islam, System Analyst Sharif Salma Kohinur and Accounts Officer Jahanara Khatun.