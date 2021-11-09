ACC sues four in Chattogram over cutting hills

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 06:35 pm

ACC sues four in Chattogram over cutting hills

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed four cases against a former councillor Abul Fazal Kabir Ahmed and three others for allegedly cutting hills, constructing houses and digging a pond in Chattogram's Lalkhan Bazar ward.

ACC's Chattogram District Office-1 Assistant Director Abu Saeed filed two cases on Monday, accusing Abul Fazal, Kazi Mahmudul Islam Bilu, former president of Lalkhan Bazar Central Jame Mosque Management Committee, its general secretary AN Farooq Ahmed, and Faisal Siddiqui, project director of Jago Foundation, Abu Saeed told the media on Tuesday.

It has been alleged in the cases that Abul Fazal has cut hills and dug ponds for constructing slums in the Moti Jharna area, in association with Bilu and Farooq. He then rented those slum houses and took Tk45.36 lakh from people, which is illegal, said the ACC assistant director.

In two other cases, Abul Fazl and Faisal Siddiqui have been accused of the same allegations. They allegedly realised Tk28.11 lakh illegally.

Lutfar Kabir Chandan, deputy director of the ACC integrated district office Chittagong-1, said the ACC team has found the allegations to be true after preliminary enquiry.

