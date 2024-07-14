ACC sues ex-MD of Khulna shipyard, 4 others, over embezzlement

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 05:35 pm
14 July, 2024, 06:13 pm

Assistant Director of the ACC's Khulna office Mahmudul Hasan Shubhra filed the case today (14 July). 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against former managing director of Khulna Shipyard Limited Shawkat Imran and four others on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power.

Assistant Director of the ACC's Khulna office Mahmudul Hasan Shubhra filed the case today (14 July). 

Md Abdul Wadud, deputy director of the ACC's Khulna office confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The accused in the case are Shaukat Imran, former managing director of Khulna Shipyard Limited, member of tender evaluation committee for sale and former commander and general manager (finance) of Khulna Shipyard Limited Mohammad Matiur Rahman, 

Besides Shawkat Imran, the others sued are Md Matiur Rahman, member of tender evaluation committee for sale and former commander and general manager of the company; AM Rana, former commander and acting general manager; former captain and general manager Anisur Rahman Mollah; and Md Saiduzzaman Sayed, M/S SB Construction owner.

According to the case statement, through fraud, manipulation and abuse of power, the accused embezzled Tk10.75 lakh while selling the shipyard's MV Srijani Launch for Tk25.10 lakh instead of the highest price of Tk35.85 lakh.

The case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947

